Railway Extends Suspension Of Train Services In Kashmir Till May 31

Srinagar: Railway authorities on Monday extended till May 31 the suspension of train services from Banihal to Baramulla and vice versa in Kashmir Valley.

Official said that railway authorities have taken the decision on the request by the J&K administration and have subsequently informed the field agencies about it.

On May 10, the authorities suspended the services In view of the covid-19 situation in Kashmir Valley and as per the guidelines and SOPs issued by the government.

The decision had followed huge rush of passengers at stations amid continuing increase in the number Covid cases. (GNS)

