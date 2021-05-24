J&K Reports 20 More Covid-19 Deaths, Toll 3584

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported at least 20 more covid-19 related deaths since last evening, officials said on Monday, taking the fatality count to 3584.

They said seven deaths were reported from the winter capital of J&K, mainly at GMC Jammu, while 13 patients succumbed in various hospitals in Kashmir.

Among others, the officials said that a 70-year-old woman from Kralpora Budgam died five days after she was admitted to SKIMS Bemina.

A 65-year-old man from Jawalpora Budgam died at the hospital, 14 days after remaining admitted there, they said.

An 80-year-old woman Hazratbal Srinagar died at the facility, two day after she was admitted there, they said.

A 52-year-old woman from Nowgam Wanbal Budgam, they said, also died at the facility, three weeks after she was admitted there.

They said a 60-year-old woman from Saida Pora Arihal died 18 days after she was admitted to District Hospital Pulwama, they said.

A 60-year-old woman from Murran Hardpora died at the hospital on the same day of her admission, they said.

A 52-year-old from Zadoora also died at the hospital on the same day of his admission to the facility, they said.

They said a 55-year-old woman from Gojwara Srinagar and another same aged woman from Ishbar Nishat Srinagar besides a 75-year-old woman from Tailbal Srinagar died at JLNM hospital Rainawari.

A 76-year-old man from Humhama and a 57-year-old from Kunzer Tangmarg died at SMHS hospital, they said. One death was reported from GMC Anantnag, they added. (GNS)

