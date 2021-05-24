Hailstorms hit Anantnag’s apple belt hard

Anantnag: The recent hailstorms in Dachnipora area of Anantnag district have caused considerable damage to the horticulture industry here, the apple crop in particular, with the initial official assessment of the damage ranging between 2 and 25 percent of the crop.

A detailed, household-wise damage assessment was done in the area by the horticulture department after the hailstorms. The Dachnipora area is a major apple-producing region in Anantnag district with villages like Liver, Lehandajan, Hamnardi, Sheikhpora, Benard, Padden, Sallar, Batpora and some others leading the production.

This particular area and many others in Anantnag district witnessed two hailstorms within a matter of five days earlier this month. The first hailstorm was reported on May 8.

“The hailstorm did not cause much damage and it was restricted to only a few villages like Liver, Padden, Hamnardi and Sallar. The damage was between 5 and 8 percent,” an official in the district horticulture department told Kashmir Reader.

He said that the second hailstorm on May 12 was more devastating as far as damage to the apple crop was concerned. “This time around, the area affected was more and the damage caused was between two and 25 percent, early assessment has suggested,” the official said.

He said that areas like Lehandajan (18 to 25 percent damage), Sheikhpora (18 to 25 percent damage), Bernard (18 to 25 percent damage), Hamnardi (18 to 25 percent damage), Sallar (5 to 10 percent damage), Liver (5 to 10 percent damage) and Sallar (5 to 10 percent damage) were the worst affected.

“In the affected areas the apple bloom as well as the early bud of the fruit has been damaged in the hailstorm. Given that the area witnesses a late bloom than other apple-producing areas in Kashmir, the extent of damage has been severe,” the official said.

The apple produce in the area was last year marred by scab, which resulted in lower rates for the produce. “This year we were expecting a better yield but the hailstorm has been detrimental. Our hopes have been dashed again,” Muhammad Maqbool, a resident of Sheikhpora village, told Kashmir Reader.

The horticulture and the revenue department aree now conducting an “assami wise” (household wise) assessment of the damage to the apple crop and they fear that the damage might be more than initially thought of.

“Some orchards have 90 percent damage to the fruit and some 80 percent, particularly in the worst-hit areas like Sheikhpora, Hamnardi and Liver. Complete assessment will be done in some days and a figure will be put forth,” a source in the Revenue department told Kashmir Reader.

The Horticulture Development Officer (HDO) of SalLar Zone, Shagufta Rafiq, also said that a detailed assessment was being carried out. “Initially we have been able to identify the worst-hit areas. Now a detailed assami-wise survey is being conducted. The complete extent of damage will be known in a few days,” she said.

