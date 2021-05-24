Covid’s daily death toll again climbs to above 50

3,308 new cases, most in Srinagar

Srinagar: Fifty-one Covid patients lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours while 3,308 fresh cases of the viral infection were reported on Sunday.

The official Covid bulletin said that 34 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 17 in Kashmir Division in the last 24 hours. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 6 and 22 deaths, respectively.

Four deaths were reported in Baramulla, three each in Shopian, Rajouri, Samba, two each in Budgam, Udhampur, Reasi, and one each in Anantnag, Kulgam, Kathua, and Poonch districts.

The bulletin said that the new cases included 2,187 from Kashmir Division and 1,121 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 512 and 447, respectively.

The bulletin said that 4,956 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,883 from Jammu Division and 3,073 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 47,437 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 512 new cases and currently has 6,243 active cases, with 834 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 239 new cases and currently has 2,842 active cases, with 209 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 401 new cases and currently has 4,547 active cases, with 313 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 160 new cases and currently has 2,204 active cases, with 283 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 265 new cases and currently has 1,928 active cases, with 169 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 150 new cases and has 4,249 active cases, with 541 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 111 new cases and has 1198 active cases, with 102 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 127 new cases and has 1,175 active cases with 66 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 159 new cases and has 2,545 active cases with 519 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 63 new cases and currently has 1,103 active cases with 37 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 447 new cases, Udhampur 77, Rajouri 96, Doda 75, Kathua 98, Kishtwar 29, Samba 93, Poonch 74, Ramban 71, and Reasi 61.

