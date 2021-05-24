COVID-19: New cases dip to 2.22 lakh, death toll crosses 3-lakh mark

New Delhi: India recorded 2,22,315 new coronavirus infections in a single day, the lowest in round 38 days, pushing the?total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,67,52,447 out of which 2,37,28,011 patients have recuperated till date while the death toll?crossed the 3-lakh mark,?according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday

The death toll climbed to?3,03,720 with?4,454 new deaths and the case fatality rate has increased to 1.14 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed

India registered?2,17,353?new infections in a span of 24 hours on April 16

The active cases?have further reduced to?27,20,716 comprising 10.17?per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 88.69 per cent

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,?30 lakh?on?August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and?50 lakh on?September 16. It went past??60 lakh on September 28,?70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,?90 lakh on? November 20 and?surpassed the?one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4

According to the ICMR,?33,05,36,064 samples have been tested up to May 23?with?19,28,127 samples being tested on Sunday.

