Srinagar:A 52-year-old bread maker was found dead at his residence in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

Officials said that a bread maker identified as Muhammad Amin Khana @ Sofi, son of Late Abdul Rehman Khana was found dead at his home in Namchibal area of Fateh Kadal.

Police has rushed to the spot, officials said—(KNO)

