2237 fresh covid-19 cases, 45 deaths take toll past 3600 in J&K

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir reported a major dip in the number of covid-19 cases as 2237 were confirmed to have contracted the infection in the last 24 hours while 45 more people succumbed to the pestilence during the time, officials said on Monday.

Among the fresh cases, the officials said that 854 were confirmed from Jammu Division and 1383 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total count to 272858.

Regarding the deaths, they said, 29 were reported from Jammu Division and 16 from Kashmir Valley, taking fatality count past 3600-mark— 3609 to be exact— 1732 in Jammu and 1877 in Kahsmir.

