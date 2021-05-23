Lockdown continues in Valley, 214 arrested for violations

Srinagar: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir on Saturday with police arresting 214 persons and filing 102 cases against the people for violating guidelines and SoPs. Also, police said that they fined Rs 1,45,360 from 941 people for violating the guidelines/rules in Kashmir.
Business establishments, shops were closed and transport was off the roads. Educational institutions including schools and universities have been closed since last month.
In Srinagar and elsewhere, policemen and CRPF soldiers were deployed on roads to prevent public movement. Only essential services including health workers were allowed.
Police said they enhanced the efforts to implement the Covid-19 guidelines/SOPs/restrictions strictly in the Valley.
A vehicle was seized and two shopkeepers were also booked by police in Budgam for violating Covid-19 norms, a police spokesperson said.
“The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs/ guidelines envisaged by the government to curb COVID-19 pandemic,” it added.
