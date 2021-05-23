7 DDC members, fed up of ‘security’, offer resignation in Budgam

Members held against their will, says Mehbooba

Srinagar: Seven DDC members in Budgam district have offered their resignation, saying that the government has no plan for them and that they aren’t even allowed to visit their constituencies.

A video clip, which has gone viral on social media, was also uploaded by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on her Twitter handle with the words, “Detaining DDC members from Budgam since seven months in the name of security defeats the purpose of their election. Held against their will, administration has also prevented them from touring their constituencies. They are so fed up that they have offered to resign.”

The DDC members in the video clip state that “this is very unfortunate that since the past seven months they are under detention. Government has no plan for us. Government sought our work plan and we have already submitted that but not a single penny has been released for us. Many DDC members have already given in writing that they don’t need any security and want to live with their families. Their security should be withdrawn as that will save government money. We can’t even visit our families and the education of our children too has suffered badly.”

They add, “We can’t even help the people in our constituencies in case of any natural calamity or other issue. If government has no plan for us, we offer our resignation to the LG Manoj Sinha.” KNO

