High time forces of disruption threatening human lives defeated: LG

Jammu: Terrorism is the biggest enemy of humanity and should be opposed in all its forms and manifestations, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday, asserting it is high time the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values are defeated.

Sinha administered the anti-terrorism pledge to the officials and staff members of the LG secretariat here at Raj bhavan to mark the anti-terrorism day.

Special Security Force’s (SSF) personnel also read out the Anti-Terrorism Pledge on the occasion.

“Terrorism is the biggest enemy of humanity which must be opposed in all forms and manifestations. Violence can never be the answer, and peace is the only way towards prosperity and progress,” the LG said.

“It is high time we joined our efforts to defeat the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values,” he observed.

“Let us all reaffirm our strong commitment to uphold the country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance by promoting peace, unity, social harmony; creating a better understanding among one-another, and educating our younger generation about universal brotherhood,” the Lt Governor added.

The objective of observing anti-terrorism day every year is to generate awareness amongst all sections of the society about the alarming impact of terrorism and violence on humanity.

The secretariat staff took a pledge, which said, “We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence.

“We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values.”

J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh led the officers and officials in observing the national anti-terrorism day across Jammu and Kashmir.

Impressive functions were organised with adherence to Covid norms in districts, units and offices.

The officers and officials of J&K police took the pledge to continue their fight against the terrorism. PTI

