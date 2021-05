Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 3408 new covid-19 cases while 48 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Regarding the fresh deaths, they said, 30 were reported from Jammu Division and 18 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall fatality count to 3513.

Among the fresh cases, they said, 1251 were confirmed from Jammu Division and 2157 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total tally to 267313.

