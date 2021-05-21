Sonia Gandhi writes to PM, seeks free education for kids orphaned by Covid

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free education in Navodaya Vidyalayas to children orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In her letter, Sonia Gandhi said the nation owes it to children to give them hope and provide them a robust future after their tragedy.
“I am writing to request you to consider providing free education at the Navodaya Vidyalayas to children who have lost either both parents or an earning parent on account of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Congress chief said.
“I feel that as a nation, we owe it to them to give them hope for a robust future after the unimaginable tragedy that has befallen them,” Sonia Gandhi said. PTI