Shiv Sena’s Kashmir president Khaliq Bhat dies of COVID-19 at SMHS

Budgam:Shiv Sena party’s Kashmir president and councillor municipality Budgam, Abdul Khaliq Bhat has died of Covid-19 at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on Friday morning.

An official said that Abdul Khaliq Bhat son of Habibullah Bhat was hospitalised this week after he was found COVID-19 positive.

He said that Bhat was Shiv Sena party’s Kashmir president and a councillor from Ward No. 6 (Alipora) area of Chadoora.

He said that Bhat was a resident of Doyan Chadoora and residing at hotel dolphin for the last 7 years.

The official said that Bhat dies at the SMHS hospital and his corpse was yet to reach his native village—(KNO)

