J&K Records First Death Of Patient With ‘Black Fungus’

Srinagar/Jammu: A 40-year-old patient infected with Mucormycosis – Black Fungus – having recently “recuperated” of COVID-19 infection, has died at Government Medical College Jammu, making it the first fatality of its type in J&K.

Principal GMC Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan said that the person was under observation for last two days and subsequently succumbed this afternoon at the health facility. “The patient had recently recovered from Covid-19 and was now suffering from uncontrolled diabetes”, she said. “The patient had Mycormycosis apparently due to long term use of steroid drugs.”

Meanwhile it has been learnt that the deceased, a resident of Poonch district, was admitted to the health facility on May 19. (GNS)

