67 more die of Covid, 4,169 fresh cases

Srinagar: Sixty-seven Covid patients lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours while 4,169 fresh cases of the viral infection were reported on Thursday.

The official Covid bulletin said that 41 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 26 in Kashmir Division in the last 24 hours. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 6 and 20 deaths respectively.

Five deaths each were reported in Budgam, Pulwama, Rajouri, Four in Kulgam, three each in Kupwara, Doda, Poonch, Reasi and two each in Udhampur, Ramban and one each in Baramulla, Anantnag, Bandipora, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar districts.

The bulletin said that the new cases included 2,651 from Kashmir Division and 1,518 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 674 and 499, respectively.

The bulletin said that 4,042 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,533 from Jammu Division and 2,509 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 50,554 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 674 new cases and currently has 6,953 active cases, with 1043 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 333 new cases and currently has 2,971 active cases, with 146 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 393 new cases and currently has 4,376 active cases, with 314 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 187 new cases and currently has 2,536 active cases, with 76 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 206 new cases and currently has 1,840 active cases, with 127 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 255 new cases and has 4,336 active cases, with 203 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 215 new cases and has 1142 active cases, with 86 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 117 new cases and has 1,069 active cases with 111 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 206 new cases and has 3,389 active cases with 255 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 65 new cases and currently has 1,026 active cases with 148 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 499 new cases, Udhampur 180, Rajouri 158, Doda 79, Kathua 174, Kishtwar 55, Samba 117, Poonch 56, Ramban 124, and Reasi 76.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print