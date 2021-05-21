33-year-old non-local among 27 more succumb to covid-19, J&K toll 3449

Srinagar: A 33-year-old non-local was among 27 persons who succumbed to covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir since last evening, taking the overall toll 3449, officials said on Friday.

They said nineteen deaths were reported from Jammu division, mainly at GMC Jammu, while eight persons succumbed to the virus across various Kashmir hospitals, they said.

Among others, the officials said that a 70-year-old man from Habak Zakoora Srinagar died, eight days after he was admitted to SKIMS Soura.

A 50-year-old woman from Sopore Baramulla died four days she was admitted to the tertiary care hospital, they said.

Shiv Sena Hindustan’s provisional president, from Chadoora Budgam, at present Lal Mandi Srinagar, also died at SMHS hospital here, fortnight after he remained admitted to there, they said.

A 33-year-old man from Bhagalpur Bihar, presently at Sonawar Srinagar, also died at SMHS hospital, a week after he was admitted there, officials said.

A 59-year-old woman from Tral Pulwama died a day after she was a admitted to SKISM Bemina, they said.

An 86-year-old woman from Nawabazar Srinagar also died a day after she was admitted to the hospital, they said. Two deaths were reported at GMC Anantnag, they added. (GNS)

