Rs 313 cr for 76 municipalities to boost infrastructure in 3 years : Principal Secretary H&UDD

Reviews development scenario of Budgam

BUDGAM: Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Dheeraj Gupta, who is also In-charge Administrative Secretary for District Budgam, Wednesday visited Budgam to review the status of different development projects being executed in the district under different state and centrally sponsored schemes like Capex, languishing, B2V and District Development Plan 2021-22 .

District Development Commissioner, Budgam, Shabaz Ahmed Mirza, presented a detailed overview of projects being implemented in various sectors through a powerpoint presentation. He said despite odd circumstances arising amid COVID-19 Pandemic and prolonged winter season, the district administration has been able to complete maximum schemes targeted under various sectors during the year 2020-21. He informed that under District Capex 2020-21 an amount of Rs.178.86 crore has been approved, out of this, Rs.118.32 crore have been made available and the expenditure achieved during the year stands at Rs. 100.86 crore which comes to 85.19 per cent achievement. However, District Developmental Plan 2021-22 has been prepared at Rs 790.66 crore.

DDC informed that during the last fiscal 2020-21, 3295 development works have been completed against the target of 4641 schemes and 4669 schemes have been proposed to be completed during the current financial year.

Under PMGSY, there are 64 schemes in operation including 8 new schemes and are targeted to be completed by the end of 2021-22. Similarly, under JJM 173 schemes including 121 new schemes are presently under execution across the district and are targeted for completion during 2021-22.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta asked the concerned officers and executing agencies to gear up the pace of work on all the projects and ensure that sufficient allocation is earmarked for the ongoing works for completion within a given time frame. He instructed the executing agencies like PMGSY, JJM, R&B, Irrigation and Flood Control to prepare the bar charts for timely completion of projects.

He said that sufficient funds are available with the department under MRDA scheme for strengthening of basic infrastructure in metropolitan areas of the UT. He directed for formulation of projects for the District under the scheme for approval. He said funds shall also be available for construction of small colonies, affordable flats wherever land is available.

Principal Secretary further said that in order to give modern dimensions to the sanitation and dumping of waste and garbage in all prominent cities and towns of the UT, detailed DPRs have been formulated and projected to be completed within the next 3 years. In addition, additional sanitation staff shall be engaged purely on an outsourcing basis for which directions have already been issued to Director ULB Kashmir. He added that an additional grant of Rs. 313 crore envisaged for 76 Municipalities has been approved which shall be utilized to construct community halls, meeting halls, play grounds, open gym courts, town halls, improvement and face lifting of Bus Addas etc.

During the meeting, the demand regarding construction of Bus Adda at Chadoora involving an amount of Rs 5 crore, projected by the DDC Budgam, was agreed upon by the Principal Secretary. He assured that the issues flagged by the District Development Commissioner particularly construction of new district Hospital Budgam and ITI for Beerwah shall be taken up with the concerned departments for consideration.

