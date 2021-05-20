Police arrest 232 for Covid lockdown violations

Srinagar: Kashmir continued to remain under lockdown in view of Covid spike with police arresting 232 persons and filing 98 cases against people for violating the Covid guidelines and SoPs.
Police and CRPF soldiers were deployed at many places to prevent public movement on roads. Barricades and razor wires were laid on roads as well but essential services including health workers were allowed.
Business establishments, shops remained closed while public transport was off the roads.
A police spokesperson in a handout said that police arrested 232 persons, lodged 98 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of Rs 1,49,280 from 1041 people for violating the guidelines/rules in Kashmir.
It said that 111 vehicles were seized in Shopian, Kulgam, Budgam and Bandipora for violating guidelines and restrictions.
“The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley to ensure that people adhere to SOPs/ guidelines envisaged by government to curb COVID-19 pandemic,” police said.
The lockdown has extended till May 24.