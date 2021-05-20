Man fakes suicide at Hajin, found hiding in mosque

Hajin: An attempted sucide by a 32 year old man from Hajan area of North district Bandipora, after reportedly jumping in river Jhelum on Wednesday, turned out to be fake, as he was spotted hiding in a bathroom of a local mosque.
A police official confirmed to Kashmir Reader that the man was traced and has secluded himself in a washroom of a local mosque.
He was identified as Ashiq Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Aziz Dar, a resident of Banger-Mohalla area of Hajin.
Eyewitness said that his clothes were earlier found at the embankments of river Jhelum giving an impression that he might have Jumped in the river, with a rescue operation launched to trace out the body.
Officials said the man was spotted inside a mosque by locals and surprisingly he had pranked the whole locality by his mischief.
He was taken to police station Hajin after legal formalities he will be handed over to his family,official said
