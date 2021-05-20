J&K administration terminates DSP Davinder Singh from service

Srinagar,: Jammu & Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday ordered termination of deputy superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested in January last year while accompanying militants in southern Kashmir.

In an order, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today ordered dismissal of deputy superintendent of police, Davinder Singh, who was arrested and charge-sheeted by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) for providing support to Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of information available that the activities of Davinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Under Suspension) s/o Deedar Singh R/o Overigund Tral, Pulwama are such as to warrant his dismissal from service,” reads the order.

The order further reads; “The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Davinder Singh. Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Davinder Singh from service with immediate effect.”

On January 11, he was caught travelling with two militants on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, en route to Delhi.

Meanwhile, in two separate orders, LG Manoj Sinha ordered termination of two teachers from their services.

According to the orders, teachers who have been dismissed from their services include Bashir Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Dildar Batpora in Karnah area of Kupwara and Mohammad Yousuf Ganie son of Ghulam Qadir Ganie, a resident of Trich area of Kupwara.

With this, the number of employees terminated on charges of being involved in anti-national activities by LG Manoj Sinha-led administration has gone to six. Earlier, a teacher, an assistant professor and an employee of Revenue department were terminated from service without holding mandatory inquiry against them by invoking Article 311(2) (C ) of the Constitution of India—(KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print