JCCC seeks intervention of LG Sinha to save businesses in Kashmir 

Srinagar: Joint Coordination Committee City Centre (JCCCC), Srinagar on Thursday urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to come to the rescue of the business community.

In a statement, they said that the government should announce a six-month moratorium on bank interest and EMI without interest.

“Financial support for the lockdown affected traders community, special extension of the statutory dates of GST and Income Tax, exemption of interest and penalty for not filing the return by the statutory date,” said the body’s general secretary Farhan Kitaab.

“Waiver on power fee, waiver on sanitation fee, utilization of the lockdown to complete construction of parking lot at State Bank & Press Enclave and creation of interim parking lots in the City centre,” he said.

A delegation of JCCC also met Advisor to LG Baseer Khan and urged him to look into the issues being confronted by the business community in Kashmir.

