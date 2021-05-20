Doctor couple injured in road accident in Baramulla

BARAMULLA: A doctor along with his wife got injured in a road accident in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials in the police said that two light motor vehicles a Baleno car bearing registration number JK09C-0652 and a Swift bearing registration number JK01AN-9964 collide with each other near Krepalpora area of Pattan Baramulla on Wednesday afternoon, resulting the injury of two people, doctor Haris Qazi and his wife Dr Aamina Qazi residents of Srinagar.
The injured duo were shifted to hospital for treatment where they are said to be stable and discharged after first aid, while Pattan police started investigation.
BARAMULLA: A doctor along with his wife got injured in a road accident in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday afternoon.