DC Srinagar briefs on Covid-19 management, control measures

SRINAGAR: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad Monday said that district administration is taking all possible measures to break the chain of coronavirus infection in Srinagar.

The DC said this while giving a brief regarding the Covid-19 management and control measures undertaken by the district administration Srinagar.

Divulging the details, the DC said that the district administration is making all out efforts to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs. He said Corona Curfew has yielded good results so far and decline in Covid positive cases has been seen.

He sought further support from general public in fight against the Covid-19 to overcome the situation evolved due to 2nd wave of Covid-19.

The DC said various measures have been taken to strengthen the system to fight the war against Covid-19 and in this regard bed capacity is being augmented at various health facilities and Covid care centers in the city.

Besides these, sufficient availability of oxygen supply has been made by commissioning medical oxygen plants at various health facilities, while more oxygen plants would be added soon to further strengthen the oxygen support system.

He also informed that district Administration Sringar has started Community Triaging for effective Covid-19 management and in this regard Community Triaging teams are going door to door for better supervision of Covid-19 management at zone-level.

The DC also said that under DRDO a 500 bed hospital is being constructed at Khonmoh in Srinagar which shall be made operational by the end of this month to further increase the bed capacity in district.

