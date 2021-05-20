Body of 35-year-old Recovered from Nallah in Uri

Uri, (Baramulla: Body of a 35-year-old man, who had purportedly slipped in a Nallah, was recovered after two days of searches, in Uri on Thursday morning.

Reports said that one Altaf Ahmad son of Shabir Ahmad Poswal (35) a resident of Gohallan Uri had fallen into Jabla Nallah. Upon persistent searches, the body was recovered by locals this morning.

A police official concerned confirming the recovery of body siad that the person had purportedly slipped into the Nallah while crossing it.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations taken up, the official added. (GNS)

