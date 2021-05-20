62 deaths in a day, 3,969 fresh cases in J&K

Srinagar: Sixty-two Covid patients lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours while 3,969 fresh cases of the viral infection were reported on Wednesday.

The official Covid bulletin said that 39 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 23 in Kashmir Division in the last 24 hours. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 8 and 20 deaths respectively.

Five deaths each were reported in Kathua and Samba, three each in n Baramulla and Bandipora, two each in Budgam, Anantnag, Shopian , Udhampur, Poonch, Ramban, Reasi and one each in Kupwara, Ganderbal, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts.

The bulletin said that the new cases included 2,594 from Kashmir Division and 1,375 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 675 and 493, respectively.

The bulletin said that 4,338 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,385 from Jammu Division and 2,953 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 50,494 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 675 new cases and currently has 7,328 active cases, with 1130 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 371 new cases and currently has 2,785 active cases, with 430 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 411 new cases and currently has 4,302 active cases, with 326 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 171 new cases and currently has 2,430 active cases, with 227 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 190 new cases and currently has 1,764 active cases, with 160 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 311 new cases and has 4,285 active cases, with 118 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 113 new cases and has 1014 active cases, with 118 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 118 new cases and has 1,063 active cases with 124 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 149 new cases and has 3,442 active cases with 143 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 85 new cases and currently has 1,109 active cases with 112 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 493 new cases, Udhampur 154, Rajouri 142, Doda 64, Kathua 158, Kishtwar 25, Samba 112, Poonch 106, Ramban 68, and Reasi 53.

