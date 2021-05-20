21 families moved after landslides, shooting stones damage property in Uri village

BARAMULLA: At least 21 families have been shifted to nearby safer places on Wednesday in Zamborpatan village of town Uri in Baramulla district, after shooting stones from nearby mountains and landslides hit the village.

Official sources said that they received information from the said village that shooting stones and landslides from nearby mountains hit the village since Monday evening and its intensity increased till Wednesday,

Soon after information a team of officials reached the spot and shifted at least 21 families to nearby places with the cooperation of other local people, and the senior officials are monitoring the situation, if needed they will take further steps.

The local people said that from past several years shooting stones and landslides from nearby mountain Kala-pahar ridge are falling towards one side of the village and it damaged score of houses in past, while several people were too injured, they said the people are demanding for the compensation and the matter is yet to be decided by the government,

“Unfortunately years have passed and no serious steps to shift the affected families to safer places permanently, to save them form a bigger mishap,”locals say

Noor Hussain a panchayat member of the area said that some 14 houses received partial damage due to the shooting stones while a large number of trees including walnut and other got damaged due to landslides in the area.

The officials appealed people not to venture outside in slide hit areas at any cost till further orders.

The people again appealed to the government to take immediate steps and save precious lives.

