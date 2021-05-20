12 grocery shops sealed in Awantipora, 13 vehicles seized in Pampore

By on No Comment

12 grocery shops sealed in Awantipora, 13 vehicles seized in Pampore

Pampore: Twelve shops were sealed in Awantipora and thirteen were seized in Pampore and Awantipora areas of Pulwama district for violating lockdown orders on Wednesday.
Tehsildar Awantipora Mohammad Altaf sealed about 12 kiryana shops who were found violating Covid-19 SOPs at Padgampora village, officials told Kashmir Reader.
He said these shopkeepers had opened their businesses despite the restrictions, seeking cooperation from the public to prevent the spread of pandemic.
Meanwhile, police in Pampore seized 13 vehicles including five bikes plying without permission and violating restrictions intown area, SHO Pampore Mohammad Younis Khan told Kashmir Reader warning people not to violate restrictions.

12 grocery shops sealed in Awantipora, 13 vehicles seized in Pampore added by on
View all posts by BILAL HABIB →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.