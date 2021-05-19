Search Ops in 4 villages in Shopian yield nothing

Shopian: Once again, government forces on Tuesday carried out a cordon and search operation at four different villages in south Kashmir’s Shopian.
Locals from these villages said that searches were carried out by a joint team of government forces during the day. However, all the operations concluded without finding any trace of militants.
Police sources said that these cordon and search operations were carried out by the joint team of government forces after they had inputs about the presence of militants in the said areas.
The villages where cordon and searches were carried out include Tekkipora, Gadpora, Chottipora and Manzimpora villages of the district.
Locals said that the searches were carried out by army’s 34 and 44 Rashtriya Rifles, Police and 14th and 178th battalion of CRPF.
They said that residential houses and other structures were searched during the operations.
