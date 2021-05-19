IAS Officer Shahid Iqbal Hospitalized After Minor Heart Attack In Jammu

Srinagar:Shahid Iqbal Choudhary (IAS) Secretary to Government Tribal Department has suffered a minor heart attack and has been admitted to a hospital in Jammu, officials said on Wednesday.

Shahid, who presenly oversees Covid containment in Jammu, suffered “Myocardial Infarcation” last night and was admitted to Ankur Maitrika Hospital.

Confirming it ,a close relative of Choudhary said that he was ‘unwell and is now stable’.

Hospital authorities said that Shahid, former deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, is presently in ICU and under observation.(GNS)

