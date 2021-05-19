Govt orders 1.2 crore vax doses, says Div Com Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole on Tuesday said that the rate of daily Covid-19 positive patients has stabilised to some extent and it has plunged by 10-12 percent during the past few days in Kashmir.

He said this while commenting on the current situation of pandemic. He said though there are chances that mortality rate may remain the same or increase in the next few days, an official handout said.

Maintaining that the administration has been taking every possible step to contain the spread of virus, Pole said that the demand for oxygen beds has also eased out as the number of beds has been increased at all dedicated Covid-19 hospitals including SKIMS Soura and SMHS Hospital.

He said that patients in home isolation are also taken care of and Covid-19 care kits are being provided to positive patients for their better treatment.

He said that Kashmir at present is in a comfortable position as there are five oxygen manufacturing plants while as 20 more oxygen generation plants have been installed at different hospitals in Kashmir. He said people should avoid believing in baseless allegations of oxygen supply shortage. Instead, all need to work together to overcome this pandemic situation.

Pole said that the vaccination is also going on at a good pace as J&K has even touched the 50000 daily doses vaccination during the ongoing drive.

He said that the government has placed an order of 1.2 crore doses, however, there can be difficulty as other States have also placed orders with the spread of the virus in many parts of the country.

He said despite that vaccination of 45 & above age group is going on in full swing and the rate in J&K is 61 percent against the 33 percent national average which is almost double the size of national level percentage. He said that all efforts are being made to get the remaining population in the 45 above age group vaccinated in the coming days .

He said vaccination for 18- 45 age group, J&K needs vaccine doses for 37 lac population for which registration process has been started and shall commence soon.

Urging people to register themselves, he said that vaccination for this age group shall be prioritized as first public contacts including shopkeepers, drivers, press people, employees and others who come in public contact shall be given the doses on priority for containment of spread of virus.

He further appealed people to remain watchful and comply with all government instructions religiously for containment of Covid- 19 during the ongoing second wave.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print