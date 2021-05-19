Govt gets fresh consignment of Covishield vaccine

Srinagar: Government has received a fresh consignment of Covishield vaccine here on Tuesday.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Health and Medical Education Department J&K announced that “J&K has today received fresh consignment of Covishield vaccine. The immunisation drive in Jammu and Kashmir division to continue on a war footing from tomorrow, 19th May.”
“The government has also ensured for a continuous supply of vaccine doses to meet requirements”, it concluded.
It is pertinent to mention here that frequent complaints suggested that a majority of hospitals across Kashmir division were facing an acute shortage of vaccines, creating a state of pandemonium in the health care sector.
