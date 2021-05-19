Another grim day in J&K as 71 die of Covid

2,263 fresh cases in Kashmir, 1,704 in Jammu

Srinagar: Seventy-one Covid patients lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours while 3,967 fresh cases of the viral infection were reported on Tuesday.

The official Covid bulletin said that 39 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 32 in Kashmir Division in the last 24 hours. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 11 and 20 deaths respectively.

Six deaths were reported in Rajouri, five each in Udhampur and Kathua, four deaths each in Baramulla and Pulwama, three in Kupwara, two each in Budgam, Anantnag, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kulgam Samba, and one in Doda district.

The bulletin said that the new cases included 2,263 from Kashmir Division and 1,704 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 666 and 522, respectively.

The bulletin said that 3,823 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,360 from Jammu Division and 2,463 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 50,925 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 666 new cases and currently has 7,791 active cases, with 730 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 196 new cases and currently has 2,847 active cases, with 425 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 454 new cases and currently has 4,219 active cases, with 313 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 127 new cases and currently has 2,486 active cases, with 201 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 120 new cases and currently has 1,735 active cases, with 143 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 156 new cases and has 4,094 active cases, with 200 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 134 new cases and has 1087 active cases, with 32 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 116 new cases and has 1,070 active cases with 149 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 190 new cases and has 3,437 active cases with 146 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 104 new cases and currently has 1,138 active cases with 124 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 522 new cases, Udhampur 272, Rajouri 141, Doda 59, Kathua 183, Kishtwar 49, Samba 107, Poonch 123, Ramban 188, and Reasi 60.

