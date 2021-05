Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission on Tuesday deferred by three months the combined competitive preliminary examination due to covd-19.

“Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the combined competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 11.07.2021 shall now be held on 24.10.2021,” reads a notification by deputy controller examination.

