J&K Reports 22 More Covid-19 Deaths, Toll 3244

Srinagar:At least 22 more covid-19 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir since last evening, taking the fatality count due to the pestilence to 3244, officials said on Tuesday.

Among the fresh fatalities, they said, 13 deaths were reported from Jammu and nine from Kashmir Valley.

Among others, the officials said that a 68-year-old woman from Baghat Srinagar died at CD hospital, 13 days after remaining admitted to one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the cobid-19 patients.

A 75-year-old woman from Rawalpora, they said, died at SMHS hospital, six days after she was admitted with bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP).

An 80-year-old man from Khidam Nowsheera diagnosed with bilateral CAP died a day after he was admitted to GMSC Anantnag, they said.

A 55-year-old woman from Pushwara Khanbal died at midnight at GMC Anantnag, they said.

A 65-year-old woman from Azadgunj Baramulla died at Covid center Indoor stadium Baramulla, two days after she was admitted to GMC Baramulla and subsequently shifted to the make-shift facility, they said.

An 80-year-old woman from Pattan died away at home due to Covid-19 complications. She had been declared covid positive on May 14, they said.

A 55-year-old woman from Reshigund Kralpora died at Sub District Hospital Kupwara, 11 days after she was admitted there, they said.

An 89-year-old woman from Bemina Srinagar died at SMHS hospital, two days after she was admitted there, they said.

A 50-year-old from Shopian also died at the facility, they added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print