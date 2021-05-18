Doctor booked for practicing at private clinic during duty hours in Tangmarg

Baramulla: Police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a woman doctor and sealed a private clinic where she was practicing in Tangmarg area of Baramulla.
Official sources said that following a complaint a team of police station Kunzar along with a magistrate raided the clinic namely Apollo Polyclinic at Gokhama Kunzar Tangmarg. They said the doctor identified as Dr Muzamil was found in the clinic along with patients with no regard to Covid SoPs including social distance, hence violating Covid-19 protocol and lockdown orders.
The officials said that it was found during investigations that the doctor is posted at Trauma Hospital Pattan and she was practicing at the clinic during duty hours.
They said that they sealed the clinic on the spot and registered an FIR against the doctor and owner of the clinic.