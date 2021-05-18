Covid: Finally, fresh consignment of vaccines arrive in J&K

Srinagar: As J&K has been facing acute shortage of Covid-vaccines, the authorities on Tuesday claimed that a fresh consignment of vaccines especially Covishield arrived in the Union Territory on Tuesday.

The vaccination process had come to a halt in majority of Kashmir districts in the past ten days evoking tremendous criticism by the citizens.

A tweet by the Health and Medical Education Department read: “J&K has today received fresh consignment of Covishield vaccine. The immunisation drive in Jammu and Kashmir division to continue on a war footing from tomorrow, 19th May. The government has also ensured for a continuous supply of vaccine doses to meet the requirement.”

A top health official said that vaccination process will resume from Wednesday at all existing vaccination sites and people must come forward to get the jabs.

He further added that around 61 percent of people aged above 45years besides health care and front line workers have been vaccinated and remaining will be vaccinated in coming days.

The official further added that are around 61 lakh people in J&K who are coming in 18-44 year category and among them people having underlying problems and people dealing with essential items will be vaccinated first.

He assured that all age groups will be vaccinated at the earliest so as to get rid of the deadly pandemic—(KNO)

