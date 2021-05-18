Covid-19’s deadliest day in J&K with 73 deaths

Srinagar: Seventy-three Covid patients lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours while 3,344 fresh cases of the viral infection were reported on Monday.

The official Covid bulletin said that 54 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 19 in Kashmir Division in the last 24 hours. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 8 and 24 deaths respectively.

Ten deaths were reported in Rajouri, six in Poonch, five in Udhampur, three each in Kupwara, Shopian, Kathua, two each in Anantnag, Bandipora, Samba, Ramban, Reasi, and one in Kulgam district.

The bulletin said that the new cases included 1,926 from Kashmir Division and 1,418 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 495 and 613, respectively.

The bulletin said that 4,042 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,082 from Jammu Division and 2,960 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 5,0852 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 495 new cases and currently has 7,866 active cases, with 1,046 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 118 new cases and currently has 3,080 active cases, with 478 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 376 new cases and currently has 4,080 active cases, with 290 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 145 new cases and currently has 2,564 active cases, with 223 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 124 new cases and currently has 1,761 active cases, with 173 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 228 new cases and has 4,140 active cases, with 162 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 137 new cases and has 987 active cases, with 45 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 82 new cases and has 1,105 active cases with 113 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 164 new cases and has 3,395 active cases with 203 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 57 new cases and currently has 1,158 active cases with 227 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 613 new cases, Udhampur 228, Rajouri 106, Doda 90, Kathua 115, Kishtwar 27, Samba 89, Poonch 56, Ramban 43, and Reasi 51.

