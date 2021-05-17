Transporters Urge Govt Attention: ‘Our Families On The Brink Of Starvation’

Srinagar: Transporters on Monday urged authorities to provide them compensation, stating that the sector was worst-hit due to successive lockdowns for last three consecutive years.

“The transports are worst affected. We have been facing the brunt of the successive lockdowns since August 5,”General Secretary, Kashmir Welfare Transporters Association, Sheikh Muhammad Yusuf

“The drivers and conductors are pushed to wall. Owners are not positioned differently either,” he said, adding, “The drivers and conductors are finding it extremely hard to make both ends meet.

The owners are also under the burden of loans from different banks.”

He said that increasing financial pressures are pushing those associated to the wall and urged the government to “step in and save them”.

“We request the government especially Lieutenant Governor to provide compensation to the owners and announce an immediate relief package in favour of the drivers and conductors,” he said.

The General Secretary of KWTA said that transporters were hopeful that government will announce the relief package akin o the one announced in favour of those associated with tourism and registered construction workers so as to prevent people associate with trade and their families from starvation.

“Every single individual associated with trade, be it a driver, conductor or the owner, has large family to support,” he said, adding, “In absence of any income due to the situation forced by the covid-19, entire families are on the brink of starvation. We request the government especially LG to take measures so that drivers and conductors are provided monthly relief while a substantial package be announced in favour of the owners.” (GNS)

