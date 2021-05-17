Covid claims 59 more lives, infects 4,141 more in J&K

Srinagar: Fifty-nine deaths in the last 24 hours of Covid patients in Jammu and Kashmir and 4,141 fresh cases of the viral infection during the same period were reported on Sunday.

According to officials, 31 deaths were reported in Jammu Division and 28 in Kashmir Division. The two capital cities, Srinagar and Jammu, reported 16 deaths each.

Six deaths were reported from Rajouri, four from Kupwara, three each from Pulwama, Kathua and Samba, two each from Baramulla and Budgam, and one each from Anantnag, Udhampur, Doda and Poonch districts.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 2,451 from Kashmir Division and 1,690 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu districts topped the list of fresh cases, reporting 831 and 625, respectively.

The bulletin said that 3,934 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1,185 from Jammu Division and 2,749 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 5,1623 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 831 new cases and currently has 8,425 active cases, with 1,269 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 252 new cases and currently has 3,440 active cases, with 332 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 320 new cases and currently has 3,994 active cases, with 351 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 177 new cases and currently has 2,642 active cases, with 141 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 148 new cases and currently has 1,813 active cases, with 116 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 199 new cases and has 4,076 active cases, with 204 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 89 new cases and has 897 active cases, with 65 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 152 new cases and has 1,136 active cases with 91 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 228 new cases and has 3,435 active cases with 180 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 55 new cases and currently has 1,331 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 625 new cases, Udhampur 192, Rajouri 237, Doda 77, Kathua 186, Kishtwar 41, Samba 145, Poonch 106, Ramban 65, and Reasi 16.

