93 percent Covid fatalities occurred in unvaccinated people: CS

Directs ramping up testing, vaccination

JAMMU: Reviewing the public health response to COVID-19 amidst the surging COVID cases, Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam on Sunday directed ramping up of COVID care facilities and speedy vaccination of target groups.

He also directed district administrations to utilize full testing quotas for early detection, isolation and medical treatment of COVID patients.

Administrative Secretaries of the departments of Health & Medical Education, Housing & Urban Development, and Information besides Divisional Commissioners, Kashmir and Jammu, Deputy Commissioners of all districts, Commissioner JMC, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM) and Director, Family Welfare participated in the meeting.

Emphasizing the instrumental role of vaccination in checking COVID-induced fatality, the Chief Secretary informed that according to an analysis of COVID deaths in J&K, 93% of the reported fatalities occurred in unvaccinated people whereas all fully vaccinated people recovered after hospitalization.

He directed the concerned to ramp up vaccination centres to the maximum capacities for achieving universal vaccination in 45 years and above age group. Regarding 18 to 45 years of age group, it was informed that supplies are being reinforced and arrangements be immediately put in place for targeted vaccination of vulnerable population.

The Chief Secretary also informed that 49.37% fatality was recorded in COVID patients who ignored initial symptoms, delayed taking the test, and reached hospitals in critical conditions at later stages. He directed the district administrations to utilize full testing quotas and identify COVID cases at early stages to be given appropriate COVID care.

Further, DCs were asked to strengthen COVID care centres in rural areas and enhance their facilities with sufficient provisions of isolation areas, healthy diet, adequate medical supplies/equipment, and professional medical supervision. These COVID care centres will be linked with level 1&2 hospitals to appropriately refer and shift patients in cases of emergency.

The Chief Secretary also directed promotion of COVID-appropriate behaviour in people through Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities focusing on precautionary measures, health-related assistance, and helpline numbers.

