Sarjan Barkati arrested, again, for ‘violating Covid SOPs’

He raised pro-Palestine slogans at local mosque on Eid

Shopian: Two days after raising pro-Palestine slogans on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Sarjan Barkati was arrested, again, from his home on Saturday morning. Police, however, said that he was detained for violation of Covid-19 SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) and related advisories, as he led prayers in the local Jamia mosque at his native village Reban in Shopian.

Family members of Barkati told Kashmir Reader that he was arrested from his home by police from Zainpora station at around 9 am of Saturday morning. “He was arrested for leading prayers for the Palestinian people and raising slogans in support of them,” his wife told Kashmir Reader.

According to police sources, the Imam of the mosque was also arrested by police in connection with this case.

A senior police official told Kashmir Reader that Barkati was arrested for violating Covid-19 SOPs and advisories which were issued in public interest. “Despite knowing that, he led prayers with around 400 people. This arrest is not related to Palestine slogans or prayers but only Covid-19 SOP violations,” he said.

Barkati’s family said that he went to the mosque to offer prayers and there he was told to speak for a few minutes.

Sarjan Barkati found name and fame after he coined popular slogans at public gatherings post the Burhan Wani killing in 2016. He was considered a crowdpuller for his speeches. Barkati was later arrested and put in jail for four years.

He was arrested in October 2016 and released last year in October. Post his release, he never took part in public gatherings.

He has now been booked under FIR 121/2021 under Sections 188, 269 of the IPC.

