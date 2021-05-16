Railway Extends Suspension Of Services In Kashmir Till May 24

Srinagar: Railway authorities on Sunday extended till May 24 the suspension of train services from Banihal to Baramulla and vice versa.

Official sources said that railway authorities have conveyed the decision to the field agencies.

On May 10, the authorities suspended the services In view of the covid-19 situation in Kashmir Valley and as per the guidelines and SOPs issued by the government.

The decision had followed huge rush of passengers at stations amid continuing increase in the number Covid cases. (GNS)

