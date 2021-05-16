In Srinagar hospitals, 90% patients on oxygen support, only 6 ICU beds vacant

Anantnag: In six premier hospitals of Srinagar, designated for Covid-19 treatment, only 6 ICU beds are vacant out of the 65 available in total, while more than 89 percent of the patients admitted to these hospitals are on oxygen support.

Also, of the all 1,106 designated Covid beds (for isolation), only 253 were vacant on Friday evening: an occupancy of about 78 percent.

The hospitals include valley’s premier hospitals SMHS, SKIMS Soura, SKIMS Bemina, CD Hospital at Dalgate, the JLNM Hospital in Rainawari and Kashmir Nursing Home in Sonwar area of Srinagar.

The administration has dedicated a total of 1,171 beds in these hospitals for Covid-19 treatment, with 1,106 isolation beds and 65 ICU beds.

“As on the evening of May 15, Saturday, 912 of these beds remained occupied,” a senior official in the administration told Kashmir Reader, adding, “59 out of the 65 ICU beds were occupied, while 853 of the 1,106 isolation beds were also taken.”

The 6 ICU beds available were in CD Hospital and JLNM hospital — two in CD and 4 in JLNM. SKIMS and SMHS had all their ICU beds occupied.

The worrying thing, however, is that only 38 of the people occupying isolation beds are without oxygen support, while the rest (815 of them) require oxygen support.

“Which essentially means that 89.3 percent of the people admitted to hospitals in Srinagar are on oxygen support — excluding the patients on ICU support,” the official said, adding that the figures were worrisome and a grim picture of what was to come.

Srinagar has been the epicenter of Covid-19 in Kashmir valley with 666 deaths and more than 57k cases in total. Ten people have died in Srinagar of Covid in the last 24 hours.

A break-up of the bed capacity shows that SMHS hospital has 290 dedicated Covid beds (279 isolation beds, 11 ICU). “275 of these beds were occupied on Friday evening. Likewise, SKIMS in Soura has 370 dedicated beds (350 isolation, 20 ICU) and 275 of those were occupied. None of the ICU beds was vacant at SKIMS.”

A doctor, talking to Kashmir Reader, said that the situation was precarious.

“When you have no ICU bed available in four out of the six hospitals designated for Covid treatment, you can very well imagine the situation. We need to be really vigilant and careful,” the doctor, working at one of these hospitals, told Kashmir Reader.

The situation seems to have improved a little though since Tuesday evening when there were only 122 beds available and the rest were occupied. The official in the administration that Kashmir Reader talked to, however, said that a little more than 70 beds have been added to the tally at SKIMS Soura since.

“On Tuesday we had a total of 298 beds in SKIMS and on Friday evening the bed tally was 370. This has put a little cushion to the squeezing space at these hospitals,” the official said.

He acknowledged that the non-availability, “or let us say almost total occupancy of the 65 ICU beds,” was a worrying factor and needed to be kept into consideration while the second wave was being dealt with.

