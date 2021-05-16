Already had input about IED planted in Shopian: IGP

Srinagar:Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday said that security establishment already had input regarding planting of IED in Turkawangam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

” We had input of IED being planted there. Security forces went to detect it but militants exploded the same from a distance,” the IGP said , adding ” there was no damage in the incident.

The Top police officer of Kashmir said that the area has been cordoned off and searches launched to nab the attackers.

As reported earlier, militants triggered the IED near an army Casper vehicle there was no causality reported in the incident.(GNS)

