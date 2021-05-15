Palestine Situation: IGP Kashmir Warns Against ‘Irresponsible Social Media Comments’

Srinagar: Stating that police is “sensitive to public anguish” over “unfortunate situation in Palestine”, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Saturday warned people against “irresponsible social media comments that results in actual violence” on streets.

“J&K Police is keeping a very close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir valley,”

“We are a professional force and are sensitive to public anguish. But J&K police has a legal responsibility to ensure law and order as well. It, however, wouldn’t allow cynical encashment of the public anger to trigger violence, lawlessness and disorder on Kashmir streets,” he said, adding, “Expressing opinion is a freedom but engineering and inciting violence on streets is unlawful.

All irresponsible social media comments that results in actual violence and breaking of law including Covid protocol will attract legal action.” He said people are urged to cooperate. (GNS)

