30 More Covid-19 Deaths In J&K, Toll 3057

Srinagar: At least 30 more people succumbed to covid-19 since last evening in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the overall death toll due to the virus to 3057.

Official sources said that sixteen people died at GMC Jammu while four others succumbed to the ravaging virus in various hospitals in the Valley.

Among others, they said, a 66-year-old man Zaindar Mohallah Habakadal Srinagar died nine days after he was admitted to SKIMS Soura, they said.

A 70-year-old man from Naid Kadal Srinagar who was admitted to SMHS hospital died four days after he was admitted to SMHS hospital.

A 46-year-old woman from Nagam, they said, died a week after she was admitted to GMC Anantnag.

Also, a 62-year-odl woman from Dooru died five days after she was admitted there, they said.

Three deaths were reported at District Hospital Pulwama and include a 70-year-old woman from Shangerpora Pulwama, a 60-year-old man from Trich Pulwama and a 65-year-old woman from Dangerpora Pulwama, they said .

They said an 82-year-old man from Nowshehra Srinagar died nine days after she was admitted to JLNM hospital Rainawari.

A 65-year-old woman Molpora Rainawari Srinagar and a 69-year-old woman from Khanyar Srinagar also succumbed to the hospital, they said.

A 65-year-old woman from Ahmad Nagar Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura , a day after she was admitted there, they said.

A 75-year-old woman from Chanapora Srinagar died at SKIMS Bemina, a day after she was admitted there, they said.

They said that a 62-year-old woman from Fateh Kadal Srinagar died within few hours of her admitted to SMHS Hospital.

An 80-year-old from Soibug, Budgam, died a fortnight after he was admitted to the SMHS hospital, they said.

They said that 45-year-old woman from Burzhama, Dargah, Srinagar died four days after she was admitted at SMHS hospital. The toll due to virus has gone upto 3057 and among them 1348 succumbed in Jammu and 1649 in the Valley. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print