Srinagar Reports Its Lowest Covid-19 Cases In 20 Days

Srinagar: Srinagar district on Friday reported its lowest covid-19 case tally in last 20 days, officials said.

“371 Positive Cases in Srinagar today is the lowest in last 20 days. Still not a good data for good conclusion. Pl remember, the virus loves to troll. Loves to ambush,” Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Assad said in a tweet as per GNS.

With this, the overall tally has risen to 56787 in Srinagar. Over 650 people have succumbed to the virus in the summer capital of J&K, the officials added. (GNS)

