India,Pak armies exchange sweets at LoC on Eid

Kupwara:The armies of India and Pakistan Thursday exchanged sweets on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at Teethwal crossing in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A senior official said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the tradition of exchanging sweets between India and Pakistan on major festivals like Eid, Holi, Diwali, and others was revived and a meeting was held at the historic Teethwal crossing on Kishanganga river to exchange sweets and pleasantries.

“The sweet exchange is a gesture appreciated by both countries and is expected to go a long way in promoting peace, harmony and compassion in the true spirit of the festival with a hope of a better future ahead,” the senior official said.

The official said that the event was also appreciated by the civil population on either sides of the Line of Control.

“The sweets were exchanged at 11:35 AM today with adherence to all COVID protocols by both sides, he said.

