Ensure hassle-free movement of health workers, journalists: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar chaired a review meeting at PCR Kashmir through video conferencing with district SSPs of Kashmir Zone, DIG CKR Srinagar, and SSP Srinagar on Wednesday.
The IGP was briefed by the participating officers about the overall situation in their respective areas and the measures being adopted to contain Covid-19. While interacting with the officers, the IGP urged them to revisit the existing security deployments and that strict restrictions should be exercised and only those with passes be allowed, including media persons.
He also directed the officers to ensure hassle-free movement of health workers, especially doctors, and avoid any kind of argument or L&O situations at checkpoints.
Reiterating the medical significance of O2 tankers, IGP Kashmir directed officers to ensure hassle-free movement of such vehicles and treat them at par with ambulances. While mentioning the special helpline for doctors and healthcare workers established earlier on Zonal level, he directed the officers to establish a special helpline on similar pattern at district levels so as to avoid any hindrance in passage of healthcare workers.
