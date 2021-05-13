Day after crowded scenes in Srinagar, police block all civilian movement in city

SRINAGAR: In the name of Corona Curfew, the Kashmir administration on Wednesday imposed extremely strict restrictions, preventing any form of civilian movement on the roads. At many places, police also stopped frontline workers and journalists from carrying out their duties.

The restrictions began early in the morning when people were attempting to gather in markets to buy stuff for Eid-ul-Fitr. As soon as crowds seen anywhere, police baton charged them, forcing shopkeepers to down their shutters.

An eyewitness said that at Rainawari, in the old city, police did not allow anyone to operate their shops, be it vegetable vendors, or provisional stores and milk shops.

At Kralyer, police were accused of using foul language against people.

There were similar scenes witnessed at Khayyam, Nawpora, Nowhatta, Nawa Bazar and other areas. City centre Lal Vhowk was barricaded with razor wires, so were other alleys connecting main roads with localities.

But inside the localities of Batamaloo, there was no semblance of restrictions seen anywhere. Tailor shops, provisional stores, bakeries and other shoos were open as usual.

Journalists were prevented from reaching many places despite directions from IG Police to consider their press cards as curfew movement passes.

This reporter, on his way to work, was stopped at many places in Rainawari by police, despite showing them the press card. The reporter later managed to sneak through small lanes to come out of the area. At Barbarshah, he was stopped at another naka, until a senior police officer intervened.

The strict restrictions were imposed a day after there were large crowds on the roads of Srinagar, with people busy shopping and withdrawing money ahead of Eid.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print